Zebronics Zeb-Pods O Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds Launched: Check Features

Zebronics has announced the launched of the Zeb-Pods O open-ear wireless earbuds in India. The earbuds are designed for comfort and awareness, also allowing users to hear ambient sounds while listening to the audio playback. These are the first-ever open-style earbuds from Zebronics in India.

Zebronics Zeb-Pods O: Price, Availability

The Zebronics Zeb Pods O has been launched with an introductory price of Rs 1,699. They are available in Black and Green on brand’s own website, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. The earbuds come with a 1-year warranty.

Zebronics Zeb-Pods O: Features

The Zeb Pods O mark Zebronics’ debut in the Open-Ear Wireless (OWS) earbuds segment, combining a comfortable design with the ability to hear ambient sounds without isolation.

Equipped with Neodymium drivers and Bluetooth v5.4, these earbuds support flash connect and dual pairing for seamless connectivity. Additional features include voice assistant support, intuitive touch controls, a dedicated gaming mode, and a splash-proof design, making them a versatile choice for everyday use.

Featuring a quad-microphone system with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), the Zeb Pods O deliver up to 40 hours of playback at 50% volume. The Type-C charging case supports fast charging, providing 90 minutes of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

Zebronics’ last launch in the country was the Zeb-StudioXOne 240W Wireless Bluetooth speaker. It sports a 240W RMS output and offers up to 11 hours of playtime on a single charge with support for 45W rapid charging.

The Zeb-StudioXOne features four RGB LED modes and includes dual wireless UHF microphones, voice change modes, internal recording, and XLR/TRS combo inputs for musicians. It further offers multiple connectivity options, including BT v5.3, USB, Type-C OTG, and AUX IN/OUT, supporting karaoke and live streaming.