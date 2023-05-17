Zebronics Zeb Pods-1 ANC TWS launched in India

Zebronics has debuted a new set of TWS earbuds in India, called the Zeb Pods-1. These are the first pair of earbuds from the brand which support active noise cancellation. Apart from that, you get features like 60ms low latency while gaming, up to 28 hours of battery backup and more.

Zebronics Zeb Pods-1: Price, Specs

The Zeb Pods-1 are available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 1499 from 17th May 2023.

The Zeb Pods-1 combines the ANC feature with strong signal processing technology. According to the company, the earbuds are “perfect for use in noisy environments such as offices, cafes, and public transport”.

For gamers, the earbuds come with a low latency of just 60ms, which supports a lag-free gaming experience from smartphones, tablets, and other devices. It also features ENC calling with noise cancelling during calls.

The Zeb Pods-1 come with up to 28 hours of backup without ANC and up to 22 hours with ANC on, thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery with Type-C charging. Users can easily control media and voice calls with the simple touch controls. The earbuds pack dynamic 13mm drivers and have an in-ear design.

The earbuds are widely compatible with smartphones, laptops, and tablets with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and support voice assistants such as Android Google assistant and Apple iOS Siri. With the flash connect feature, users can simply open the lid to instantly pair with their devices.

In other related news, a new brand called ‘Number’ entered India with its own pair of TWS earbuds called Number Super Buds Pro GT9. The newly launched earbuds are India’s first Esports helmet designed case. The gaming TWS has an in-ear fit design with Full Touch UI for users to control the game, calls, and play/pause volume. The earbuds are launched in a commando black colour with a matte finish with breathing LED on pairing and when in game mode.