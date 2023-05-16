Number Super Buds Pro GT9 ENC TWS earbuds arrive in India

Number, a smart hearable and wearable brand, has launched its first gaming TWS earbuds in India called Number Super Buds Pro GT9 with Environmental Noise Cancellation feature. They pack 13mm full-range drivers, MEMS mics, USB-C charging and more. The new brand is set to compete with the likes of BoAt, Noise, Boult Audio and more.

Number Super Buds Pro GT9: Price

The Super Buds Pro GT9 is exclusively available on Flipkart at Rs 1,499. The earbuds were launched on 13th May 2023 at an introductory price of Rs 899. They are now on sale once again.

Number Super Buds Pro GT9: Specs

The newly launched earbuds are India’s first Esports helmet designed case. The gaming TWS has an in-ear fit design with Full Touch UI for users to control the game, calls, and play/pause volume. The earbuds are launched in a commando black colour with a matte finish with breathing LED on pairing and when in game mode.

Equipped with a 13mm full-range dynamic driver, it offers an “HD, Clear Calling Experience with a new MEMS mic”, according to the company. It also has an advanced ENC Feature that filters unwanted sound. With Dual Mode Game & Audio features, its pair mechanization is backed by Super Sync technology and has on-the-go connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3.

It is equipped with low latency technology with 40-50ms Ultra Low Latency Game Mode. With the Insta-wake feature, the TWS earbuds further come with Type-C charging USB for fast charging that runs for around 48 hours.

Powered with Fast charging technology, it can charge up to 180 minutes of playtime within 15 minutes. The Super Buds Pro GT9 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and offers voice-assistance also. It is guarded with IPX4 sweat resistance as well.