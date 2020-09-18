Advertisement

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar Launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, Hyderabad Last updated : September 18, 2020 9:30 am

Latest News

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro soundbar is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be available to purchase from September 21 onwards via Flipkart.
Advertisement

Zebronics has launched the ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro which the company claims to provide an immersive, hi-fidelity, and rich audio-listening experience via Dolby Atmos. The soundbar also offers multiple connectivity options and comes with a simple setup process.

 

The Juke Bar 9700 comes with a subwoofer along with the soundbar and a remote to control it. This soundbar will be available from next week and Zebronics claims this is the “first Indian brand to launch a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar in India.”

Advertisement

 

The ZEB-Juke Bar ships with Dolby Atmos, a 2.1 speaker setup, and Bluetooth 5.0. The subwoofer has 16.51cm drivers and the soundbar has four 5.71cm and two 5.08 drivers. The setup outputs a total power of 450W and a frequency response range of 45Hz-20,000Hz. The company claims that there's enhanced noise control and optimised audio quality for High definition sound output.

 

The soundbar has support for Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Surround. Users can connect the soundbar with USB. It also comes with an Aux and HDMI ports which could be quite convenient at times.

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro soundbar is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be available to purchase from September 21 onwards via Flipkart.

Zebronics Zeb-Monk wireless neckband earphone with Active Noise Cancellation launched in India

Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 sound bar range in India

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 soundbar series launched in India

Zebronics launches Zeb-Sound Bomb wireless earphone

Zebronics launches Zeb-Soul wireless neckband earphone for Rs 3499

Zebronics Zeb-Peace true wireless earphones launched in India

Latest News from Zebronics

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Toshiba unveils its new range of 4K TVs

LG launches XBOOM Go Portable Speakers, price starts Rs 7,990

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition launched in India in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, price starts Rs 13,499

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide
Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies