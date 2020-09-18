Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar Launched

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro soundbar is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be available to purchase from September 21 onwards via Flipkart.

Zebronics has launched the ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro which the company claims to provide an immersive, hi-fidelity, and rich audio-listening experience via Dolby Atmos. The soundbar also offers multiple connectivity options and comes with a simple setup process.

The Juke Bar 9700 comes with a subwoofer along with the soundbar and a remote to control it. This soundbar will be available from next week and Zebronics claims this is the “first Indian brand to launch a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar in India.”

The ZEB-Juke Bar ships with Dolby Atmos, a 2.1 speaker setup, and Bluetooth 5.0. The subwoofer has 16.51cm drivers and the soundbar has four 5.71cm and two 5.08 drivers. The setup outputs a total power of 450W and a frequency response range of 45Hz-20,000Hz. The company claims that there's enhanced noise control and optimised audio quality for High definition sound output.

The soundbar has support for Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Surround. Users can connect the soundbar with USB. It also comes with an Aux and HDMI ports which could be quite convenient at times.

