Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 soundbar series launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 24, 2020 11:34 am

The brand has introduced ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 soundbar in the country for Rs 26,999 and it is available across leading retail stores in the country.
Zebronics has today announced the launch of its new premium series of soundbar in India. The brand has introduced ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 soundbar in the country for Rs 26,999 and it is available across leading retail stores in the country. 

 

The company claims that the latest ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby comes with a theatre-like sound experience. It is loaded with Dolby Digital Plus coupled with a sleek design that it claims delivers an immersive audio experience. The soundbar comes with wireless playback option and one can play music on the soundbar using a smartphone via Bluetooth connection. 

 

Zeb-Juke Bar 4000 with a total output of 80W RMS, Zeb-Juke Bar 5000 Pro with an output of 120W RMS & Zeb-Juke Bar 6000 DWS PRO that has a total output of 160W RMS and comes with a wireless subwoofer. The Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro offers high fidelity sound with 120 RMS output. The model comes with a wall-mount option as well. 

 

The soundbar has an HDMI(ARC) and optical input along with multi-connectivity options like wireless BT, USB/AUX/ HDMI. The speaker also has an LED display along with media/ volume controls and comes included with a remote.

 

Speaking on the launch of the product, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics says, “We’re a brand that has always looked at revolutionizing technology with our products. Take for instance our latest soundbars series that give you the bang for the buck in terms of sound and then if you’re looking for something more premium you can look at our soundbar with Dolby Digital Plus that enhances the overall listening experience. It's truly an experience of a kind bringing audio clarity and theatre-like sound quality right in your living room.”

 

