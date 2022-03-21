Zebronics ZEB-FIT280CH smartwatch launched in India at Rs 1499

Zebronics has launched a smart fitness watch dubbed ZEB-FIT280CH Smart Watch in India. It comes with a square dial, sleek design, is IP68 waterproof and has all the fitness features.

The smart fitness watch is available in different colour variants: Red, Blue & Black. It is available on Amazon at Rs 1499.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT280CH features

Zebronics newly launched ZEB-FIT280CH smart watch comes with a 3.55cms full touch square display. The Dual Menu UI is smooth and provides the best visibility of icons, enabling easy navigation through the pages.

Moving on, it comes with dedicated features like real-time blood pressure monitoring, oxygen saturation (Sp02), continuous heart rate monitoring so you can keep track of your health data. Further, Bluetooth v5.0 gives you the assurance of a stable connection with your smartphone

In addition, the wearbale has other features like a pedometer, calorie counter, distance tracker, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder, caller ID/call reject, alarm clock, remote camera shutter & music control.

Moreover, the smart watch features 12 sports modes for fitness enthusiasts with a mix of indoor activities and outdoor sports. This includes walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football, yoga, hiking, tennis, baseball and golf.

Apart from different sports modes, there is a dedicated meditative breathing mode that helps ease your senses with breathing exercises. Besides, the watch is IP68 waterproof rating enabled, for everyday use protection and sport mode utility.

Furthermore, there is built in 200mAh rechargeable battery. Other features include Alarm clock, Wrist sense display, Weather forecast, Meditative breathing, Sedentary reminder, Camera and Music control.

