Zeb-Roxor is the first DJ Speaker in India to come with Dolby Audio

Zebronics has become the first Indian brand to unveil a DJ speaker called Zeb-Roxor in India that comes with Dolby Audio support. The speaker provides an output of 100 watts and comes with multiple connectivity options and also supports Karaoke and Guitar mode. Read further to know more about it.

Zebronics Zeb-Roxor: Price

The Zeb-Roxor will be available on both Amazon and Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 16,999. At its price, the Zeb-Roxor is competing with some options from Samsung, such as the Sound Tower MX-T50, JBL Pulse 4, Philips Audio TAX5206, Marshall Uxbridge and more.

Zebronics Zeb-Roxor: Features

The Zebronics Zeb-Roxor comes with dual sets of drivers – 2 mid-range and 2 tweeters that deliver a 100W output. Along with Dolby audio, Zebronics says that this speaker has clear sound with thumping bass.

The Zeb-Roxor offers RGB lights that grooves in various modes. There are 5 LED modes (and 1 off mode) and these LEDs are indicators of various functions for ease of use. One can connect the speaker with the Ultra-High Frequency MIC (UHF-Mic) and can use the Karaoke feature and a guitar input. There is a provision for a holder in which users can keep their phone/tablet and use the remote control for navigation and controlling the audio experience from far away.

The new DJ-speaker from Zebronics, Zeb-Roxor offers multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.0, Aux (in/out), Optical, USB, TWS as well as HDMI (ARC) that can be used for a range of devices including TVs.

It can be used in both wired and wireless mode and has a built-in rechargeable battery which is designed to deliver upto 5 hours playback (LED off, 50% volume). The 220V AC power cable can be used to power the speaker all day without worrying about battery life. The battery charges within 1.5 hours according to the brand.