U&i Capsule Series, Delight Series speakers launched in India

U&i has launched two new speakers in India, namely the Capsule series and Delight series. While the former is a 5W portable speaker, the latter is a 30W party speaker. The delight series supports a TWS function so you can pair more speakers with it for a more fuller and immersive sound.

U&i Capsule Series: Price, Specs

The all new U&i Capsule Series is available in the market at a price point of Rs 1,199. Users can buy this wireless speaker from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

This portable speaker also doubles as a smartphone stand so you can use it to watch movies or make video calls from your work desk, kitchen, or bedroom. One can stream music from their phone wirelessly over bluetooth, or load up your music playlist on a TF Card.

The 52mm driver delivers 5 watts of power, with “deep Mega Bass and great vocals”, according to the company. The U& capsule series speaker can be easily carried around in a bag, or attached to the bag using the supplied lanyard. The speaker is available in 4 colours such as White, Blue, Grey, and Brown.

The internal 1200mAh battery can be charged in under an hour, and a full recharge keeps the Capsule powered for up to 5 hours. Additionally, the RGB lights of this speaker can sync to the music beats.

U&i Delight Series: Price, Specs

The all new U&i Delight Series is available in the market at a price point of Rs 2,799. Users can buy this wireless speaker from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

Built for a larger audience, the Delight is made for instant karaoke parties. It packs twin 4-inch 15W speakers (total 30W) while you can stream your music via Bluetooth, plug on your laptop using the Aux port, or load your entire music collection on a TF Card. And, one and can also simply plug in the wired microphone and turn the speaker into a karaoke machine.

Moreover, if users need more power, they can pair another Delight speaker using the TWS function and listen to louder and multi-room music. The onboard rechargeable 2400mAh battery can be charged via a micro-USB port.