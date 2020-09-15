Advertisement

YuppTV acquires rights of Indian Premier League 2020

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 15, 2020 3:16 pm

YuppTV will be airing the Dream11 IPL 2020 from Sep 19th to Nov 10th, 2020.
YuppTV, the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform for South-Asian content, has today announced that it has acquired the rights for Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 for a total of 60 matches. The tournament will start from 19 September in UAE with the opening match to be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The streaming platform will telecast the matches LIVE across more than 10 territories. Amidst the lockdown, a large number of sports fans will virtually enjoy the experience of Dream11 IPL 2020 sitting at home. With a greater fan following and immense viewership, the Dream11 IPL 2020 rights will help YuppTV gain immense traction amongst its target audience on a global scale.

The OTT platform will be airing the Dream11 IPL 2020 from Sep 19th to Nov 10th, 2020.  Unlike other cricketing tournaments, IPL T20 matches have very short game periods, of just about 3 hours, making them much more exciting.

YuppTV is going to air the virtual live streaming of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Australia, Continental Europe, Malaysia, South East Asia (except Singapore), Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Central Asia, Central & South America.

YuppTV offers more than 250+ TV channels, 3000+ Movies, and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages will now with the rights of Dream11 IPL 2020 will add on more viewers giving them the best experience of virtual IPL with the feel of the stadium at home.

Commenting on the association, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, “Over the past few years, IPL has become the most loved cricketing tournament in the country. Amidst the lockdown, it will lead to a new sensation, optimism, and craze in the viewers. The live experience of the IPL, dedicated technology viewing experience and instant virtual experience will enhance this year’s tournament for fans, albeit from the safety of their homes instead of crowded stadiums. The rights will also help YuppTV witness skyrocketing viewership.”

