YouTube’s Video Editing Push: New AI tools announced

YouTube creators can now take advantage of a new set of AI tools that have been announced. These tools are designed to help creators produce and publish videos on the platform with ease, as well as reach a wider audience. Among these tools are the YouTube Create mobile App for video editing on the go and AI insights.

YouTube Create: A New Way to Edit Videos on Smartphones

Speaking of the new app first, it is called YouTube Create and is being touted as an app for polishing videos from your phone through new editing tools. “We know the production process for videos can be difficult and often prevents that first-time creator from uploading their first video. To streamline this process and allow anyone to create and share videos right to YouTube, we’re launching a new mobile app called YouTube Create”, said YouTube in a blog post.

The app is in beta phase and available on Android in select markets. YouTube Create is available to creators without additional cost and is designed to make video production for Shorts or longer videos simpler and easier. The app aims to make the creators’ work easy so they can spend more energy on things they find creatively rewarding.

The app claims to offer video editing tools, including precision editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions and royalty-free music with beat-matching technology. YouTube claims that the new mobile app eliminates the need for creators to rely on complex editing software. Finally, the company says that it will take more feedback from the creators to add new features and capabilities to the app.

Read More: Google Bard updated with Extensions support: Unlocks new possibilities with YouTube, Maps and more

Dream Screen for Shorts

YouTube is also introducing a new way for creators to enhance their Short videos, as the platform continues to rise with over 70 billion daily views from over 2 billion signed-in users every month.

The platform will begin testing Dream Screen later this year, a new experimental feature that allows you to create AI-generated video or image backgrounds for your Shorts simply by typing an idea into a prompt. With Dream Screen, creators will be able to generate new settings for their Shorts, with the only limit being their imagination. YouTube says it will start rolling out Dream Screen to select creators initially, with a broader rollout planned for next year.

“In the future, we’ll expand to features that will allow anyone to instantly reimagine their videos by simply typing in an idea to edit their content or remix existing YouTube videos and turn them into something entirely new”, said the video streaming platform.

More AI features for YouTube Creators

YouTube will also launch AI-powered insights next month, where YouTube Studio will tap generative AI to spark video ideas and draft outlines to help creators brainstorm. The insights will be personalised for each channel and based on what audiences are already watching on YouTube. “We’ve been testing a version of AI-powered tools in YouTube Studio with creators, and more than 70 percent of those surveyed said it’s helped them develop and test ideas for videos”, said the company.

Another feature called ‘Aloud’ was also revealed, which is an AI-powered dubbing tool that will help creators open up their content to the world. Finally, there’s an assistive search in Creator Music. Using this, you can type in a description of your content and AI will suggest the right music at the right price.