YouTube Premium Price Hike in India: New Prices Announced

YouTube hiked its YouTube Premium subscription prices in several countries late last year, but India wasn’t on the list. However, that changes today as YouTube has announced a significant price hike for its Premium subscription in India, with rates increasing by a substantial 58%.

YouTube Premium users in India are being sent emails notifying them of the price hike. YouTube Premium launched in India in 2019 with a starting price of Rs 129 a month for the individual monthly plan, which has now increased to Rs 149 a month. The student plan has increased from Rs 79/month to Rs 89/month.

The YouTube Premium family membership, which was launched for Rs 189 a month, now costs Rs 299, accounting for a 58.2% price hike. The family plan allows users to share their subscription with five more family members. The individual Prepaid plan has gone up from Rs 139/month to Rs 159/month. The Quarterly prepaid plan for an individual, which cost Rs 399, now costs Rs 459. Finally, the annual plan that cost Rs 1,290 earlier now costs Rs 1,490.

Plan New Price Old Price Individual Monthly Rs 149 Rs 129 Family Monthly Rs 299 Rs 189 Student Monthly Rs 89 Rs 79 Individual Monthly (Prepaid) Rs 459 Rs 399 Individual Quarterly (Prepaid) Rs 459 Rs 399 Individual Annual (Prepaid) Rs 1,490 Rs 1,290 Revised YouTube Premium Plans Tariff

These were all the six Premium plans available whose price YouTube increased for the first time since the subscription was introduced in the country. In the mail sent to users, YouTube said, “We don’t make these decisions lightly, and this update will allow us to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube.”

The email also mentions that if the user takes no action before their next billing date in September, their subscription will automatically end before the new price takes effect in October.

YouTube Premium gives users access to YouTube Music, background play, the ability to download videos for offline playback, and unlimited ad-free video streaming.