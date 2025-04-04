YouTube Introduces New Video Editor for YouTube Shorts and More

YouTube has introduced a new video editor for YouTube Shorts alongside other new video creation tools such as the ability to automatically sync edits to the rhythm of the music. The new tools are coming this Spring and are touted to enhance the way creators create content on YouTube Shorts.

The new video editor for YouTube Shorts was a top request from Shorts creators as per YouTube. With the new editor, users will be able to make precise adjustments and edits to the timing of each clip with zooming and snapping, rearrange or delete clips to create a rough cut, add music or timed text, and preview their Short. These are the first of more improvements planned to streamline in-app editing for Shorts, said the platform.

Soon, users will be able to pick a song, and the new tool will automatically align the clips with the music’s rhythm, taking the headache out of manual syncing. As for Templates, you can now pull photos from your gallery and use them in templates, and soon, you’ll be seeing effects in templates too. When you use a Shorts template, the original creator will also automatically be attributed.

Next, you’ll be able to integrate image stickers into your Shorts, straight from your gallery. Not only that, but you’ll also be able to create AI stickers with a simple text prompt, also coming this spring. Simply describe the sticker you envision, and YouTube will generate it for you, giving you a sticker that is truly one of a kind and perfect for expressing yourself.

Earlier in March, YouTube introduced a Premium Lite plan in the US. The Lite version of the YouTube Premium plan brings a downgraded experience over the regular plan but also comes with a cheaper price tag. It is claimed to offer the right balance of features and benefits for those viewers who want to watch most videos ad-free – whether it’s gaming, comedy, cooking or learning.