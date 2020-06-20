YouTube introduce new direct response tool for better video ads shopping experience

The company has introduced a new direct response tool along with several other features.

To start with, the company has introduced a new way that makes the video more shoppable. With this, advertisers can complement the ads with browsable products that make it easier for users to shop directly from the ad. One needs to sync the Google Merchant Center feed to the video ads and one can visually expand the call-to-action button with the best-sellers products you want to feature and drive traffic to the product page.

The company has also introduced new video action campaigns that will help to drive more conversions across YouTube. The company says that it will automatically bring video ads that drive action to the YouTube home feed, watch pages, and Google video partners, all within one campaign.

“In order to help you understand where your conversions are coming from and provide more transparency around your customer’s path to purchase, we’ve included YouTube in our Google Ads attribution reports,” the company said in a blog post.



Previously, YouTube launched UPI as a new form of payment for both YouTube and YouTube Music in India. This will enable users to make their transactions, directly from their bank account, using their unique UPI ID, the company said in a statement. Users will be able to pay using their preferred UPI app including BHIM, Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon UPI and more.