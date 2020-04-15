Advertisement

YouTube gets UPI payment support in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2020 3:24 pm

Latest News

Users of all UPI apps can now use the UPI payment option on YouTube to purchase monthly or quarterly prepaid subscriptions for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium.
Google-owned YouTube has launched UPI as a new form of payment for both YouTube and YouTube Music in India. In addition to the earlier options of credit and debit cards, now YouTube users will be able to make easy payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI).
 
This will enable users to make their transactions, directly from their bank account, using their unique UPI ID, the company said in a statement. Users will be able to pay using their preferred UPI app including BHIM, Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon UPI and more.

Users of all UPI apps can now use the UPI payment option on YouTube to purchase monthly or quarterly prepaid subscriptions for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, buy and rent their favourite movies, as well as pay for features like SuperChat and Channel Memberships to engage with and support their favourite YouTube creators.

 

Earlier, YouTube warned against higher rate of video takedowns during Coronavirus crisis. The company revealed that due to coronavirus outbreak, it is taking steps to prioritise the well-being of its employees, workforce, communities and reducing in-office staffing in certain offices. The user and creators might see increased video removals. However, it also said that some videos that may not violate policies might be takedown as well.

YouTube Premium and Music Premium prepaid plans launched in India at starting Rs 109

YouTube warns against higher rate of video takedowns during Coronavirus crisis

Latest News from YouTube

