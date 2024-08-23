YouTube Deploys AI Chatbot to Aid Creators in Securing Hacked Accounts

Many creators on YouTube are making videos and pursuing it as a career option and in case their account gets hacked, they are at the verge of losing the work of their life. To solve that and to aid creators in such cases, YouTube has introduced a new troubleshooting tool which is an AI chatbot that can help users with hacked accounts to get back into their account.

YouTube says that the new AI chatbot will guide hacked accounts through re-securing their login and helping them recover their account as the very first step after it’s been hacked. Eligible users will see the option to troubleshoot a hacked channel in the YouTube Help Center.

This tool will guide users through a series of questions about them and their channel to first secure their Google login and to undo any changes the hacker may have made to the channel. As of now, this new tool is only available in English (when accessing the Help Center in English) and certain troubleshooting features within the tool are only available for certain creators.

However, YouTube confirms it is working to make this available to all users in the future. YouTube also noted that there are other ways available to get in touch with creator support if your account gets hacked until the new AI chatbot is made available to everyone.

Earlier this month, YouTube began inviting users to write notes below ‘inaccurate or unclear’ videos, a feature similar to that of X’s community notes. If you’re eligible to write notes, you’ll need to sign up on the YouTube mobile App to get started. The Notes feature will allow people to add notes to provide relevant, timely, and easy-to-understand context on YouTube videos.