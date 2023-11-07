YouTube begins testing new Generative AI features

YouTube has now begun testing new AI features in its app, including the ability to summarise comment topics with the help of AI along with a conversational AI tool that would help you dive in deep into the details of the content you are watching. Read further to know more details about the new AI features.

YouTube Update: New AI Features

YouTube is adding the ability in its App where AI can now organise large comment sections of long-form videos into a summarised format in easy-to-understand language. If you’re part of this experiment, when you open the comment section on mobile, you’ll see a new option to sort by Topics on some videos with a star logo next to it.

Tapping on it will bring up comment summaries which the creators can use to quickly jump into comment discussions on their videos, or to draw inspiration for new content based on what their audiences are discussing. If they want, creators can also delete specific comments of their choice from a topic.

Also, topics are pulled from published comments only and cannot be created from comments that are held for review, contain blocked words or are from blocked users. This experiment is running on a small number of videos in English that have large comment sections. YouTube Premium members can already opt-in to test this feature out.

The next feature being tested is a conversational AI tool. This tool lets you get answers to questions about the video you’re watching, recommendations for related content, and more, without interrupting the playback. For instance, viewers can use this tool with certain academic videos, where it can aid learning journeys by providing quizzes and responses that encourage deeper understanding.

If you’re a part of the experiment, you can access the tool by tapping the ‘Ask’ button beneath some select videos and begin by asking questions about the video or choosing a suggested prompt. This feature is already available to a small number of people on a subset of videos, and in the coming weeks, YouTube Premium members in the U.S. on Android devices will also be able to access it.