You Could Soon Use Your Voice To Dictate AI Prompts To Draft An E-Mail In Gmail

Google Gmail was upgraded last year with one key AI feature that can help you draft mails with ease. You could give a prompt to the AI regarding the subject of the mail and provide it with information you want to include in the e-mail. This whole process could soon become easier as you may soon be able to use your voice to dictate your AI prompts that will then be used to draft a mail in the Gmail app.

According to a report by ‘TheSpAndroid’, the “Help me Write” feature will soon be updated with a new functionality where instead of writing the instructions, you could just speak the prompt and let the App do the rest. “On Gmail app for Android, Google is working on this feature which will let you draft emails with voice”, the report reads.

The report also shared how the whole process will work. Once released officially, whenever you start writing a new email or reply to an email in the Gmail app, the voice typing interface will open up automatically with a large mic button at the centre of it. After tapping on it, it will start the recording where you can then speak the prompt which will show up above the voice recording button. In other words, it will convert your speech to text.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy AI Is Powered By Google Gemini: What You Should Know

Once you finish speaking, you can tap on “Create” and Gmail will draft you an email using AI. When you close the recording interface, you will be given an option to “Draft email with voice” via a button at the bottom left corner of the email. This will how the whole process of drafting your e-mail with voice would work.

In our opinion, the voice prompt feature would drastically improve the overall experience and make it more convenient to give prompts to the AI in the Gmail app. Apps like ChatGPT already offer a similar functionality where you can chat with the AI through voice and it will reply you back in an identical manner.