You can pre-order the Google Pixel 7 series on October 6 in India: Check details

The Google Pixel 7 series has been officially confirmed to arrive in India and Pixel fans in the country are excited, especially since the Pixel 6 series didn’t arrive here. Now, Google has also confirmed that one would be able to pre-order the Pixel 7 series devices in India on the same date of launch, and that is October 6.

The Google Pixel 7, and the Pixel 7 Pro are all set to launch on October 6 and as per a new tweet from Google India, buyers will be able to pre-order the smartphones on the same date, at 9:30 PM. However, the pricing and first sale date of the devices is yet to be confirmed.

Further, the company also confirmed that the devices will be available to pre-order via Flipkart, same as previous Pixel smartphones. The poster shared by the company has confirmed all the colour options for the two smartphones which have already been revealed earlier, namely Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel for the Pixel 7 Pro, and the same colours for Pixel 7, except for the Lemongrass option which replaces Hazel.

Google Pixel 7 Series Price

Apart from that, a recent Amazon listing seems to have leaked the pricing for the Google Pixel 7 series, also backing the rumour that the prices of the Pixel 7 series will be the same as Pixel 6 series. The listing shows a Pixel 7 variant priced at $599 (approx Rs 50,000). If these rumours are true, then the Pixel 7 Pro might arrive with an $899 (approx Rs 75,000) price tag. India price is yet to be revealed.

Further, the standard Pixel 7 is said to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.