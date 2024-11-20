Sony has announced a new system software update for its handheld PlayStation Portal which brings new enhancements and also a key feature fans have been asking for since its launch. Through the latest update, you can now stream PS5 games on PlayStation Portal via cloud. However, the functionality is in beta stage for now.

A new system software update for PS Portal has begun rolling out, which will introduce refinements in the audio experience, including:

Speaker audio output adjustment to make the volume lower when the audio level is set to minimum.

You will now be able to adjust settings of your PlayStation Link device from the PS Portal Settings menu, allowing you to optimize the volume and sidetone volume.

How to Stream PS5 Games on PlayStation Portal Via Cloud?

The more important new addition is support for cloud streaming on PS Portal in beta. When the update is live, PlayStation Plus Premium members will be able to participate in a beta for cloud streaming on PS Portal, allowing select PS5 games in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog to be streamed directly from Sony’s servers, even without a PS5 console. As of now, to play a game on the PS Portal, it should be connected to your PS5.

“Since Cloud Streaming (Beta) on PS Portal is still an experimental offering, the features available during the beta period may change over time and may not reflect the final experience,” said the company. The list of available features include:

Stream select PS5 games in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

Over 120 PS5 games from the PS Plus Game Catalog, including Dave the Diver, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Monster Hunter Rise, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, will be accessible on PS Portal via cloud streaming

Streaming up to 1080p/60fps

DualSense wireless controller features, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, speakers, touchpad (emulated on the touch screen for PS Portal), and motion sensor

PlayStation Plus Cloud storage

Save data and game progress can be stored up to 100GB and will be automatically synced with your PS5 console. This will make it easy for players to switch seamlessly between local and streaming gameplay, and between multiple devices.

Read More: Sony PlayStation 5 Pro is Not Coming to India: But Why?

Cloud Streaming (Beta) for PS Portal will be available through the PlayStation Plus Premium plan, which is offered in the following locations: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

There are some pre-requisites to stream PS5 games on PlayStation Portal via cloud, which includes:

PlayStation Portal remote player

An account for PlayStation Network

An active PlayStation Plus Premium membership

Access to Broadband internet Wi-Fi

To establish a cloud streaming session: requires minimum 5Mbps of upload and download speeds. To stream at 720p, it requires minimum 7 Mbps and to stream at 1080p, it requires minimum 13 Mbps.

Once the beta is available, you can access it by updating your PS Portal to the latest system software and completing the following steps:

Open “Quick Menu” and access “Settings” on your PS Portal. Select the “Cloud Streaming (Beta)” button Switch the Cloud Streaming (Beta) toggle on (this will be off by default).

After you’ve enabled Cloud Streaming (Beta) in the settings menu, you should see a new option on the Home screen of your PS Portal that allows you to access games via cloud streaming. The beta option can be turned off any time, and your Home screen will revert back to the standard version once the option is turned off.

Features such as Game Trials, streaming games purchased on PS Store, system features such as Party voice chat and game invites for select games, Create button, 3D audio, and in-game commerce are not a part of this beta. Additionally, the streaming games playable on PS Portal are limited to PS5 games, and PS4 games/PS3 games are not supported.