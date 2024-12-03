You Can Now Make Calls and Send Messages Via Gemini Without Unlocking Your Phone

Google Gemini recently got support for new extensions which included the ‘Phone’ and ‘Messages’ extensions to make calls and send messages through the AI assistant with your voice command. Now, with the latest update, you can make calls and send messages via Gemini without unlocking your phone.

The ability to make calls and send messages via Gemini without unlocking your phone was spotted by 9to5Google first. In Gemini Settings > Gemini on Lock Screen, Google is pushing out a new “Make calls and send message without unlocking” setting. This new setting is present under the “Outgoing calls and message” heading, where the page also explains how “You’ll need to turn on your calling and Messaging apps in Gemini for these features to work.”

The setting is independent of Google Assistant, unlike some other features that still require the older assistant functionality to work. “With the new setting enabled, the call is immediately placed while my phone is still locked,” the report states. The report adds that the “Make calls and send message without unlocking” setting is not yet widely available and still rolling out. The publication spotted it with Google app 15.48 beta after a server-side update.

In related news, Google recently announced Audio huddles in Google Chat. The ‘Huddles’ feature has been introduced as part of the company’s “effort to make Google Chat your home for team collaboration.” It is touted as a fast and flexible way to connect, and here are all the details about the feature.

Google Meet powers Audio Huddles in Google Chat. The feature lets you start an audio-first meeting, making real-time collaboration easier. Once the huddle has started, you can resize or drag the window, add video, or share your screen for a fuller meeting experience while multitasking in Chat.