Spotify Extension in Google Gemini is Now Rolling Out

Spotify extension in Google Gemini is now being made available to some users according to a report, allowing you to play songs via playlists and your media library via the AI assistant by Google. Speaking of music streaming, Gemini has only supported YouTube Music extension until now.

A Google support page details how the Spotify extension in Google Gemini can help users play and search for music (via 9to5Google). To connect to Spotify, your Spotify account must be linked to your Google Account. Google says that if you connected more than one music service and don’t specify one in your request, the Gemini app uses the last music service you used. To use another available one, you can mention the music service or “@” mention it in your prompt.

You can ask Gemini Apps to find and play music on Spotify. Some example prompts include:

Play music

Play [album name] on Spotify

Play [song name] by [artist name] on Spotify

Play my Spotify playlist called

Play music for [activity] on Spotify

Search for music

Search for [artist name] songs

Search for the song that goes [lyrics]

Find a Spotify playlist with [genre, mood, activity] music

Aside from these, there are certain limitations with Spotify extension in Google Gemini, where it cannot carry out actions including:

The Spotify extension isn’t available in Gemini in Google Messages, the Gemini web app, or the Gemini app on iPhone.

For now, the Spotify extension only works when Gemini’s language is set to English.

Extensions are only available when Gemini Apps Activity is on.

Spotify plays the specific song you requested only if you have a Spotify Premium subscription.

It cannot create a Spotify playlist or radio.

It cannot like a song or add it to a playlist.

It cannot operate music playback.

Google is gradually expanding Gemini’s capabilities with extensions, and aside from Spotify, other recent additions include Phone, Messages, Utilities, and WhatsApp extensions.