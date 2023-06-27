You can now exchange your non-functional Smartphones and Appliances on Flipkart

Flipkart has announced the launch of an Exchange Program for non-functional appliances, smartphones, and feature phones. This program will allow customers to exchange their defunct large and electronic appliances for upgraded products ranging from appliances like television, refrigerator, and washing machine to laptops, smartphones, and feature phones.

Flipkart says that the program is designed to address the concerns of customers who find it difficult to dispose of the appliances that are non-functional. With Flipkart’ exchange program, customers can easily get rid of their old, non-functional appliances, or electronic products such as smartphones, without having to find a buyer or a delivery service. They can also use the exchange value to buy a better product.

By converting non-functional products into currency, the program further aims to reduce electronic waste (e-waste) generated by improper disposal. Flipkart has partnered with authorised vendors to ensure responsible disposal of e-waste.

Depending on the condition of the defunct product, it will be refurbished, recycled, or disposed of responsibly by authorised vendors. Flipkart, through its logistics network and tech-driven processes, will enable the exchange in a single visit.

With this move, Flipkart also goes a step ahead of its major competitor Amazon, which currently only provides exchange program for functional products. However, it will have to be seen how well the e-commerce platform will handle the processes once the customer feedback starts coming in, considering Flipkart hasn’t had a positive reputation in the past with exchanges, refunds, etc.