Here’s how you can exchange Rs 2,000 notes for Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon India has rolled out a new service for the Indian citizens in light of the recent move by the government regarding the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes. The new service is called ‘Cash Load at Doorstep’ where you can exchange Rs 2,000 notes with the Amazon delivery partner in return for the top-up of your Amazon Pay balance with the same amount.

The RBI announced a while back that Rs 2,000 notes will be phased out as part of its ‘Clean Note Policy’ by September 30, 2023. However, to reduce the hassle of exchanging the notes with the bank, Amazon is helping consumers convert the high value notes for digital transactions.

How does Amazon Pay’s ‘Cash Load at Doorstep’ service work?

With Amazon Pay’s ‘cash load at doorstep’ service, fully KYCed customers can hand over additional cash or leftover change to the delivery agent to load the same to their Amazon Pay balance during a cash-on-delivery order. Further, customers can deposit cash of up to Rs 50,000 per month, including notes of Rs 2,000 denomination.

How to top-up your Amazon Pay balance in exchange for Rs 2,000 notes?

To do so, follow the steps below:

Firstly, complete the video KYC on the Amazon app which takes approximately 5-10 minutes as per the company. Then, on your next cash-on-delivery order, simply hand over the currency notes to the delivery agent. The updated balance will then start reflecting in the customer’s Amazon Pay balance shortly after.

After your Pay balance is updated, you can create a UPI handle on your balance account and begin paying anyone, anywhere. Customers can scan & pay with any QR code in shops, send money to any phone number/ person, or pay on online apps with this balance.