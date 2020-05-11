Advertisement

Apple HomePod smart speaker now available in India for Rs 19,900

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2020 10:01 pm

Latest News

The smart speaker from Apple made its debut in India few months back and now it will finally go on sale.
Advertisement

Apple's smart speaker HomePod is now available in India, and you can get this device via offline or online platforms at Rs 19,900. The speaker was originally launched in India few months back, but now we've noticed that Apple is offering the product, with the buy now option enabled on its website. 

 

The HomePods made their official debut back in 2018, and it has taken Apple around two years to bring it to the Indian market. But it seems the recent changes to Siri and more localised options have allowed the company the chance to offer this product in the country. The HomePod is 7-inch tall, and gets its power from Apple’s A8 chip, which delivers good sound quality. Apple claims with six microphones it is much easier to interact with Siri even if you are in a room that’s playing loud music.

Advertisement

HomePod now comes to India

Using the HomePod one can also send a message, set a timer, play a podcast, check the news, sports, traffic and weather, and even control a wide range of HomeKit smart home accessories. The Apple HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s or later, iPad Pro, iPad Air or later, iPad mini 2 or later, or iPod touch (6th generation) with iOS 11.2.5 or later. 

 

This is the second Apple product after the iPhone SE 2020 edition which is going to be available for purchase in India very soon at a starting price of Rs 42,500 for the base model with 64GB. However, you can get the iPhone SE at a discounted price of Rs 38,900 when the device goes on sale. Apple iPhone SE 2020 features 4.7-inch HD IPS LCD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution. The phone is equipped with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync. In addition to this, the phone supports wireless charging, IP67 rated for dust and water resistant. 

 

In India the iPhone SE 2020 comes in three variants - base model packs 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 42,500, 128GB model is priced at Rs 47,800 while the 256GB model is priced at Rs 58,300. 

Apple Music now available on Amazon Alexa in India

Battle of smart speakers: HomePod vs Echo studio

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple HomePod smart speaker iPhone SE 2020 price HomePod India price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi truly wireless earbuds compared with TWS from Realme, Oppo , JBL and others

Top alternatives for Mi Box you can buy in India

Apple leads wireless earbuds market in India but local brand sees big demand

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies