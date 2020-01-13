  • 13:20 Jan 13, 2020

Xiaomi’s Black Shark 3 5G could be the first to feature 16GB RAM

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2020 12:56 pm

Black Shark 3 5G will be the first smartphone in the industry to be backed by a whopping 16GB of RAM.

Black Shark is reportedly working on a new gaming smartphone known as Black Shark 3 5G. Now, new information has emerged online regarding the upcoming gaming smartphone. 

 

Black Shark 3 has been certified by MIIT, which is a Chinese certification agency. The certification reveals that the upcoming smartphone will be named as Black Shark 3 5G. Furthermore, a tipster has claimed that the Black Shark 3 5G will be the first smartphone in the industry to be backed by a whopping 16GB of RAM. Apart from this, the smartphone will come with 5G connectivity as well. 

 

That said, there is no official confirmation about the same and other details about the upcoming Black Shark 3 is not known at the moment. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch Black Shark 2 Pro in India soon. 

 

The phone has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that smartphone could be debuting in India in the near future.

 

The Black Shark phone with model number DLT-H0 has received BIS certification, reported by tipster Sudhansu Ambhore. The SKW-A0 model belongs to the Chinese variant of Black Shark 2 Pro. The DLT-H0 model number belongs to the global model of the Black Shark 2 Pro. It is likely that the phone will be launched in November in the country.

 

To recall, the Black Shark 2 Pro features a 6.39-inches TrueView full HD+ Pressure-Sensitive AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone sports a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel IMX586 primary lens along with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. T

 

