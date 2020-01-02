  • 17:59 Jan 02, 2020

Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch price, specifications revealed

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 4:21 pm

Xiaomi Watch Color comes with a price tag of 799 Yuan, which roughly translate to Rs 8,189.
Xiaomi recently announced that it will be launching its latest smartwatch, the Xiaomi Watch Color in China on January 3. Now, ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some details about its upcoming smartwatch. 

 

As per the company, the Xiaomi Watch Color comes with a price tag of 799 Yuan, which roughly translate to Rs 8,189. The company has also shed some information about the latest smartwatch. The Watch Color will sport a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It supports more than 110 watch faces. 

 

Xiaomi

The smartwatch comes with GPS and multi-function NFC support, which means that users can make payment with NFC and use location tracking right from the smartwatch. Furthermore, it will be available in Black, Gold and Silver colour options along with customisable straps. The smartwatch comes with features like fitness tracking, heart-rate monitor and sleep tracking. It features Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and it can be paired to smartphones running Android 4.4 or above. 

 

On the battery front, it is loaded with a 420mAh battery, which the brand claims can last up to 14 days on a single charge. The watch is water-resistant up to 5ATM or 50 meters. The Xiaomi Watch Color measures 46.2 x 53.3 x 11.4mm.

 

Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch to launch on January 3

