Xiaomi upcoming smartphone with up to 120x digital zoom could debut in July

Xiaomi MI CC 10 will be powered with upcoming Snapdragon 775G chipset.

Last year, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 and Mi CC9 Pro smartphones in China. Now Xiaomi Mi CC10 series will reportedly debut in the coming month. A new Xiaomi smartphone codenamed CAS is said to be in works with 108-megapixel camera along with support for 120x digital zoom.



Well-known tipster Xiaomishka has mentioned on the Russian tech blog that Xiaomi's 108-megapixel smartphone codenamed CAS will be announced with some other interesting camera features. This new smartphone is said to be a variant of the unreleased Mi CC 10 series. The Pro model in the Mi CC9 series was announced with 108-megapixel lens. Hence, it is likely that this new phone could be launched in markets as Mi CC10 Pro.



The report reveals that the phone will feature 12x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. It says that Xiaomi had been developing the phone for quite some time. The 120x digital zoom will be achieved through a camera setup that includes a periscope lens. The sensor will help deliver 12x optical zoom through the 108-megapixel camera.



Further, it is also reported that Xiaomi MI CC 10 will be powered with upcoming Snapdragon 775G chipset. The SoC will bring support for 5G and NFC on the device. It is expected that the phone will launch in July this year.



This report also mentions that this new CAS smartphone is using a different sensor code-named HM2 instead of Samsung HMX sensor that has been previously seen on phones like Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi 10, and Mi 10 Pro.



Apart from this, there is no other information known at the moment. We should know more details in the coming weeks.



To recall, the Mi CC9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It features a 6.47-inch full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a tall aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Mi CC9 Pro includes a 108-megapixel rear camera with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung HMX sensor. The phone also includes a 5-megapixel telephoto lens for 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom and OIS.