Xiaomi starts rolling out PatchWall 3.0 to Mi TVs in India with enhanced UI

The PatchWall 3.0 will be rolled out on Mi TVs with the latest software update to Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4X Pro.

Xiaomi has started rolling out PatchWall 3.0 on its Smart TV range in India. The new update brings enhanced users interface and a couple of more additions.



Xiaomi has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to introduce a first-of-its-kind dedicated sports channel in PatchWall 3.0. The channel not only helps discover content with ease but also gives a one-click play option for various sports content. Content related to ongoing tournaments spanning across different sports such as Kabaddi, Tennis, Cricket and more can be streamed seamlessly on the channel.



With the new addition of Docubay and Lattu Kids, Xiaomi’s PatchWall 3.0 now has 20+ content partners, which will provide an eclectic mix of high quality content to the Mi TV users in India. Docubay will stream international documentaries across various topics, and Lattu Kids will provide over 1,500 hours of content suitable for children.





The new Mi List features curated lists of movies and TV shows from different genres. It is a contextually-aware list, which means it recommends specific content that users may want to see during specific occasions like festivals, days of national importance and more.



The zero-screen in PatchWall 3.0 places content higher than the input tab and also enables horizontal scrolling through different lists. The horizontal design language is also deeply integrated into the show details page. The animations for browsing through carousels have been redesigned to give more focus on the current selection.



The Mi Lanting Pro font which was introduced in MIUI 11, has been added to PatchWall 3.0. The update will also feature a set of under the hood animations that further enable content discoverability and a cleaner TV experience.



Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said: At Xiaomi, we are always exploring and innovating to improve the technology experience of our customers. PatchWall has not only been a key differentiator for us but has also fueled an overwhelming response and popularity for Mi TVs in India. Since the launch of PatchWall in India in 2018, 4.5 billion minutes of content has been streamed on the platform. With the latest Patchwall 3.0 we are strengthening on our “Content first” philosophy with improved curation & discoverability while also making it more convenient with 1 click play experience. We sincerely hope that these innovations elevate our Mi TV user’s overall entertainment experience.