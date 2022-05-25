Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+ launched with Dimensity 8100 SoC, Note 11 SE also debuts

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched two new phones in China on Tuesday, including the Redmi Note 11T Pro and the Redmi Note 11T Pro+. Both the devices share very similar specifications such as a 144Hz display, Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood and more. However, the only differentiation between the two is in terms of battery life.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ comes in three variants with 8GB RAM as standard. The base model starts at CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 24,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,800). The 8GB + 512GB model comes at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,100).

The Redmi Note 11T Pro in 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,900), CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 23,300) for the 8GB + 128GB option and CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 25,600) for the 8GB + 256GB model. Both Note 11T Pro+ and Note 11T Pro come in Atomic Silver, Midnight Darkness, and Time Blue colour options. Redmi also unveiled the Redmi Note 11T Astro Boy Limited Edition, which will cost CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,100) for the single 8GB + 256GB configuration.

The phones are currently available for pre-booking in China, with availability starting from May 31. The Astro Boy Limited Edition will be available from June 18, and only 10,000 units will be put on sale.

Redmi Note 11 SE comes in Shadow Black and Space Blue colours. The 4GB + 128GB variant will sell for CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 12,700) while the 8GB + 128GB trim will retail for CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,200). Open sales for the device will begin in China on May 31.

Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+ Specifications

The Redmi Note 11T Pro series features a 6.6-inch (2,460×1,080 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz seven-level refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also is also Dolby Vision certified and has full DC dimming support.

Under the hood, both the smartphones have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. There is also a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management. The devices run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with 120-degree FoV and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 11T Pro series include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phones also come with dual stereo speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos. The devices are IP53 rated and have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro gets a larger 5,080 mAh dual-cell battery with 67W fast charging while the Pro+ packs a 4,400 mAh duel cell and 120W fast charging. The Note 11T Pro+ is equipped with a dedicated surge P1 protection chip to enable a safe fast charging experience.

Redmi Note 11 SE Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 SE features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 600 nits and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with and a 2-megapixel depth shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The device runs on Android 11 with the MIUI 12 skin on top. Besides, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE,Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone has a dust- and water-resistant design with an IP52 rating.