Xiaomi, Redmi Laptop to launch in India soon

Xiaomi has been consistent in expanding its product portfolio in India. The newest member to join the list could be a laptop from the company. Not only Xiaomi, but its sub-brand will also be launching a new Redmi laptop in India.

As per a new leak from a tipster, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch new Mi Notebooks/Laptops in India soon. In addition, a Redmi Laptop is also reportedly on its way and could launch as soon as this month as per the information.

There’s no exact date observed for the launch, but an announcement could soon follow if the leaks have started coming in. Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook Pro series in China back in late March, followed by the Notebook Pro X 15 some time back. So it could likely be possible that these laptops could make their way to India soon.

Mi Notebook Pro X 15 Specifications

The recently launched Mi Notebook Pro X 15 sports a 15.6-inch (3,456×2,160 pixel resolution) Samsung E4 OLED display. It has 261ppi of pixel density, 600 nits of peak brightness and a 16:10 aspect ratio. You also get 100 percent sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The laptop is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. The graphics are handled by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti chip. In addition, there are up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe storage.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v.5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1 x USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop packs an 80Whr battery which is claimed to deliver up to 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. To charge the battery, you get a 130W USB Type-C charging brick.

Additional features include DTS Audio powered quad-speaker system, 2×2 microphone array, 720p webcam and more.