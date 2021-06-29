Xiaomi Redmi 10 series teased to launch in India soon

It seems Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi 10 series smartphone in India soon. The company has now started teasing the launch of the Redmi 10 series in the country.

The company’s official Indian Twitter handle has posted a cryptic tweet that hints that the Redmi 10 series could be launched in India. The tweet comes with a short 12-second video that mentions “Redmi Revolution” and some “#10on10 action”. Take a quick look at the tweet below:

Brace yourselves for the #RedmiRevolution! 💫



Hitting your screens soon! ☄️



Watch this space for more #10on10 action. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uFY6ri5SU2 — Redmi India – #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) June 28, 2021

As of now, the company has not officially revealed the launch date of the upcoming series. However, since the launch has been teased officially, we expect Redmi to announce the official launch date of the Redmi 10 as well.

Redmi 10 series will be the successor of the Redmi 9 series that launched last year. Xiaomi already has five smartphones under the Redmi 9 series. This includes the Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9A. So we can expect similar phones in the Redmi 10 series as well. Currently, it’s unclear how many phones will Xiaomi be launching under the Redmi 10 series.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10S in India last month. Redmi Note 10S comes in two variants – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. It comes in three colour options – Shadow Black, Frost White and Deep Sea Blue.

Redmi Note 10S Specifications

It features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In addition, it has a side fingerprint sensor.

Furthermore, the phone has a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.