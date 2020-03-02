Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Note 8 Pro Android 10 update starts rolling out

Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone was launched in India in August last year with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi has finally started rolling out Android 10 update to its Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone. The update brings February Android security patch with new features and improvements to Xiaomi Mi A3.



As per posts on Mi Community, Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 10 update to Mi A3 users in in select regions including Bangladesh and India as well. The update weighs in at about 1.3 GB and comes with version 11.0.7.0.QFQMIXM.





Users can check for the same by going to Settings > System > System Updates. While installing the update, make sure to be connected to Wi-Fi network, and the phone has at least 80 percent battery.



That said, Xiaomi Mi A3 customers will get all the goodies of Android 10. Users will get to system-wide dark mode along with Live Caption, which will automatically caption videos, Family Link for Digital Wellbeing, new gesture-based navigation. Other small features in the update include support for direct audio streaming to hearing aid devices, gender-inclusive emoji, and new enterprise features.



Alongside, Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Note 8 Pro has also received the Android 10 update. The update is currently rolling out in the EEA, Russia, and Pakistan. It is MIUI 11 v.11.0.2.0.QGGEUXM and weighs in at 1.9GB. It also comes with February 2020’s security patch.

Mi A3 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calling.

Xiaomi Mi A3 recently received a permanent price cut in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is now priced at Rs 11,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999.