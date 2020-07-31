Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to bring new feature to its Mi TVs in India

Under this partnership, Xiaomi Mi TV users will get Bollywood movie titles directly under the Multiplex banner, starting 31 July.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has announced a partnership with popular streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Under this partnership, Xiaomi Mi TV users will get Bollywood movie titles directly under the Multiplex banner, starting 31 July.

The company has revealed that the Multiplex Banner feature on Mi TVs will allow the viewers to access these movies two hours prior to the official release (7:30 PM) i.e. at 5:30 PM.

Through this integration, the company is focusing on providing first-day, first-access to Mi TV – Patchwall users. Starting from film Lootcase, to Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, among others, consumers can enjoy the most-awaited movies of 2020 before the official release time.

Commenting on the integration, Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Mi TVs said,” With consumers at the center of everything that we do at Xiaomi, we are focused on providing truly innovative customer experience with the best specs and software which is seen consistently across all our Mi TV variants. Understanding the needs of the Indian consumers in these post-COVID times, we are taking our partnership with Disney+Hotstar ahead and providing film-lovers an additional privilege of experiencing the premiere of some of the biggest Bollywood movies, two hours ahead of the official release. Through this first of a kind industry integration, we are confident that Mi Fans and consumers across the country will be able to enjoy watching the first day, ‘first show’ of some of the most multi-talented actors of the Indian film industry.”









Advertisement