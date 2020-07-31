Advertisement

Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to bring new feature to its Mi TVs in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 11:00 am

Latest News

Under this partnership, Xiaomi Mi TV users will get Bollywood movie titles directly under the Multiplex banner, starting 31 July.
Advertisement

 

Xiaomi has announced a partnership with popular streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Under this partnership, Xiaomi Mi TV users will get Bollywood movie titles directly under the Multiplex banner, starting 31 July. 

 

The company has revealed that the Multiplex Banner feature on Mi TVs will allow the viewers to access these movies two hours prior to the official release (7:30 PM) i.e. at 5:30 PM.

 

Through this integration, the company is focusing on providing first-day, first-access to Mi TV – Patchwall users. Starting from film Lootcase, to Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, among others, consumers can enjoy the most-awaited movies of 2020 before the official release time. 

 

Commenting on the integration, Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Mi TVs said,” With consumers at the center of everything that we do at Xiaomi, we are focused on providing truly innovative customer experience with the best specs and software which is seen consistently across all our Mi TV variants. Understanding the needs of the Indian consumers in these post-COVID times, we are taking our partnership with Disney+Hotstar ahead and providing film-lovers an additional privilege of experiencing the premiere of some of the biggest Bollywood movies, two hours ahead of the official release. Through this first of a kind industry integration, we are confident that Mi Fans and consumers across the country will be able to enjoy watching the first day, ‘first show’ of some of the most multi-talented actors of the Indian film industry.”




Advertisement

 

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 43 vs Realme Smart TV 43: Which smart TV worth the money?

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro E32S Smart TV with 32-inch Full HD display announced

Xiaomi Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED TV with 65W speaker announced

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Govt put restrictions on import of colour TVs in India

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV launched in India

Thomson launches range of certified Android TVs starting at Rs 10,999

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies