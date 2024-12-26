Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch Set for January 10

Xiaomi Pad 7 India launch has been confirmed on January 10. It will come as a successor to the Xiaomi Pad 6, launched in India in June of 2023. The tablet was already launched in China back in October of this year alongside the Xiaomi 15 series smartphones.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 India launch was confirmed through an Amazon microsite. The site doesn’t mention any tablet specifications, but one can expect them to be similar to the tab’s Chinese counterpart. In China, the Xiaomi Pad 7 starts at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,500). Going by that price, one can expect the price of the tablet to be around Rs 30,000 in India.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 7 sports an 11.2-inch (3200 x 2136) 3:2 display with up to a 144hz variable refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, hardware-level blue light reduction, along with TÜV Rheinland hardware-level low blue light certification. The Pad 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 4nm Processor.

It gets up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1, 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage options. For optics, the Pad 7 has a 13MP primary camera with 1/3.06″ sensor, f/2.2 aperture, on the back and an 8MP OV08D f/2.2 front-facing sensor.

It packs an 8850mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 7 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.4, and a USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. Along with that, it gets Dolby Atmos-powered quad speaker system, paired with a 4-mic setup. In addition, it supports the Xiaomi Keyboard and stylus as well, and runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.