Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X launched globally with Snapdragon SoCs

Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and the Xiaomi 12X globally where the three phones come with triple cameras and AMOLED displays. The Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs. The Xiaomi 12X, a slightly tweaked version of the Xiaomi 12, comes with Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Xiaomi 12 starts at $749 (approx Rs 57,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Xiaomi 12 Pro on the other hand price starts at $999 (approx Rs 76,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and the Xiaomi 12X price starts at $649 (approx Rs 49,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. All of them are available in Blue, Grey, and Purple colours.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E5) display with a QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. Along with that, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with 1500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 730 GPU. At the rear, you get a triple camera setup including a 50MP IMX707 main camera with OIS, 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a 50MP f/1.9 telephoto sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4600mAh battery that has support for 120W fast charging and is also equipped with Xiaomi’s own Surge P1 charging chip. Further, there’s support for 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G NR, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type C. Additional features include four-unit stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon which has 2x woofers and 2x tweeters. The device runs on Android 12 based on MIUI 13 and has an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.

Read More: Xiaomi Watch S1, S1 Active, Buds 3T Pro launched globally

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X Specifications

Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12 and the 12X sport a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. Along with that, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with 1100nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Xiaomi 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC while 12X is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Xiaomi 12 comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM while 12X has up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. Both of them get up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 730 GPU on the 12 while on the 12X, they are handled by Adreno 650 GPU. At the rear, you get a triple camera setup on both phones including a 50MP IMX766 main camera with OIS, 13MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP telemacro sensor. On the front, there’s a 32MP sensor for selfies.

Xiaomi 12X

The Xiaomi 12 and 12X are backed by a 4500mAh battery that have support for 67W fast charging. Further, there’s support for 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging on the Xiaomi 12. Connectivity options include 5G NR, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type C. Additional features include stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The devices run on Android 12 based on MIUI 13.