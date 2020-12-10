Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite announced with 9 days battery life

The Mi Watch Lite features a 1.4-inch LCD square-shaped screen with 320×320 pixels resolution, 323 PPI and 2.5D glass.

Xiaomi last month unveiled the Redmi Watch and now the company has launched Mi Watch Lite for global markets. The watch is currently listed on mi.com but the pricing and availability details have not been revealed by the company. The Mi Watch Lite comes in Pink, Ivory, Olive, Navy Blue, and Black strap options.

Mi Watch Lite Specifications

The Mi Watch Lite comes with a similar design and even specs with the Redmi Watch. The Mi Watch Lite features a 1.4-inch LCD square-shaped screen with 320×320 pixels resolution, 323 PPI and 2.5D glass. With Bluetooth 5.0, it can be paired to smartphones running Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+.

The Mi Watch Lite comes with 11 sports modes that include outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, outdoor running, treadmill, walking, open water swimming, swimming in the pool, cricket, trekking, trial run, walking, indoor running, and free activities. The Mi Watch Lite offers over 120 watch face options.

Mi Watch Lite comes with 5ATM water resistance for swimming up to 50 meters. It supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, sedentary monitoring along with a 30-day report of your resting heart rate and guided breathing exercises.

The watch features 230mAh battery which claims to offer with up to 9 hours of battery life with typical use and 10 days in continuous GPS sports mode on a single charge. It comes with call notification, message reminder and alarm reminder.

Sensors on board include Six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Heart rate sensor. The dimensions are at 41x35x10.9mm and the weight is 35g (including strap).