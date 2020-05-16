Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with Android TV spotted online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 16, 2020 2:16 pm

The Mi TV Stick comes with DTS-HD and Dolby Stereo Sound that will provide immersive sound experience.
Xiaomi is reportedly working on a streaming stick known as Mi TV Stick. Now ahead of launch, the streaming stick has been spotted on online retailer website Gearbest revealing key information and pricing. 

 

The Gearbest listing reveals that the streaming stick will be priced at $80, which roughly translate to Rs 6070. The listing reveals that the Mi TV Stick runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system. The listing says that the streaming stick with 2GB of DDR4 RAM along with 8GB of eMMC storage. The Mi TV Stick comes with DTS-HD and Dolby Stereo Sound that will provide immersive sound experience. 

 

It is loaded with Amlogic S905 Y2 quad-core processor with Cortex A53 processor along with ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. The stick supports 4K HDR and it allows up to 60 fps playback. Users will also come with dual-band WiFi support and it supports Google Play Store meaning that users can access apps and games. The stick comes with Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and more. It supports video format including 1080P, 4K, 4K x 2K, AVS, H.264, H.265, ISO, MKV, MOV, MP4, MPEG-1, MPEG-4, MPEG1, MPEG2, VC-1 and WMV. Coming to audio format, it supports AAC, FLAC, MP3, OGG, RM and WMA. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has introduced Mi Box 4K for Rs 3,499. he brand has revealed that the Mi Box 4K comes with up to UHD resolution and it also supports HDR 10 for an immersive viewing experience. The streaming box is loaded with Dolby Audio DTS 2.0 along with a digital out option for an immersive sound experience. 

 

The streaming box is based on Android TV and it comes with built-in support for Chromecast as well. The box comes with Google Assistant and one can control lots of things like asking Google to play favourite series, control smart home devices, plan one’s day, get answers to queries and more.

