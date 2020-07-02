Xiaomi Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED TV with 65W speaker announced

The brand has introduced Mi TV Master 65-inch OLED TV in the country for 12,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 1,38,900).

The latest Smart TV from Xiaomi comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The Smart TV is loaded with a 65-inch 4K OLED display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and it comes with self-luminous technology that requires no backlight of traditional LCD screens. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and also features MEMC motion compensation technology along with 1ms response time, which makes it an ideal TV for gaming.

The Smart TV comes with 1000nits brightness and it shows 1.07 billion primary colours. It also features 98.5 per cent DCI-P3 wide-colour gamut, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, HDR 10+ support and Dolby Vision. The Mi Master 65-inch OLED TV comes with AI master engine that offers pixel-level dynamic picture quality adjustment and it has over 20 image quality algorithms and 5 major scene synchronization modes. The TV comes with a transparent glass base and there is a breathing light as well.

In terms of audio, the Smart TV is loaded with 65W speakers with 2 x 12.5W left and right channels, 2 x 10W surround channels and 20W 50Hz ultra-low frequency subwoofer. The TV comes with Dolby Atmos 2.1.2 with a theatre-level sound arrangement and it comes with a 1.9L large sound cavity that brings a reverb atmosphere and there is a dome reflection technology that is achieved from the 10W surround sound speakers.

The Smart TV is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT9650 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. The Smart TV is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It runs on PatchWall UI with XiaoAI virtual assistant. In terms of connectivity, it supports three HDMI ports, two USB ports, S/PDIF, Ethernet port, WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.