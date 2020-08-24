Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition to launch in India on September 7

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 3:01 pm

Latest News

The brand has confirmed that it will be launching the Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition in the country.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has today announced that it will be launching a new Smart TV in India next month. The brand has confirmed that it will be launching the Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition in the country. 

 

The company has revealed that the launch event will take place on September 7. It revealed the news on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “What have we got in store for you next? Immersive. Work Of Art. #HorizonEdition coming on 07.09.2020.” 

 

The company claims that the upcoming Smart TV will come with “quintessential display tech” and it is said to be tuned for perfection. The Smart TV will come loaded with PatchWall UI with more than 5000 apps to try out. It will also come with Quick Wake feature as well. That said, other information about the upcoming Smart TV is not known at the moment. 

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company launched its first streaming stick in India with Mi TV Stick. The streaming device comes with a price tag of Rs 2,799. Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV 9.0 version and comes with built-in Chromecast that lets you stream photos, videos, and more from Android smartphone to the TV screen. The device comes with a remote that supports Google Assistant voice controls. It comes with Google Play Store to download apps and games easily.

 

The Mi TV Stick powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and an ARM Mali-450 GPU. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It also comes with Mi Voice Remote, which is similar to what we have seen with Mi remote available with Mi TV range. The remote comes with a dedicated button for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

 

Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to bring new feature to its Mi TVs in India

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India for Rs 2799

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Which one is a better streaming stick?

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus TV Y Series receive OTA2 update in India

OnePlus TV series now available from OnePlus India website

Shinco announces discounts and offers on its range of TVs during Amazon Freedom Sale 2020

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies