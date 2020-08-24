Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition to launch in India on September 7

The brand has confirmed that it will be launching the Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition in the country.

Xiaomi has today announced that it will be launching a new Smart TV in India next month. The brand has confirmed that it will be launching the Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition in the country.

The company has revealed that the launch event will take place on September 7. It revealed the news on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “What have we got in store for you next? Immersive. Work Of Art. #HorizonEdition coming on 07.09.2020.”

The company claims that the upcoming Smart TV will come with “quintessential display tech” and it is said to be tuned for perfection. The Smart TV will come loaded with PatchWall UI with more than 5000 apps to try out. It will also come with Quick Wake feature as well. That said, other information about the upcoming Smart TV is not known at the moment.

Meanwhile, the company launched its first streaming stick in India with Mi TV Stick. The streaming device comes with a price tag of Rs 2,799. Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV 9.0 version and comes with built-in Chromecast that lets you stream photos, videos, and more from Android smartphone to the TV screen. The device comes with a remote that supports Google Assistant voice controls. It comes with Google Play Store to download apps and games easily.

The Mi TV Stick powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and an ARM Mali-450 GPU. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It also comes with Mi Voice Remote, which is similar to what we have seen with Mi remote available with Mi TV range. The remote comes with a dedicated button for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.