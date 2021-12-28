Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 4K TV announced with 70-inch screen: Check details

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its latest Smart TV in China. The brand has introduced Mi TV Master Mi TV EA70 2022 4K TV in the country with a 70-inch display.

Let’s take a detailed look at the TV’s specs, price, and availability.

Mi TV EA70 2022 Pricing

The Mi TV EA70 2022 4K TV is priced at 3,299 Yuan (approx. Rs 38,800). The TV will go on sale from December 31. It comes in a Black colour variant.

Features

The latest Smart TV from Xiaomi comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The Smart TV is loaded with a 70-inch 4K display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Further, the display comes with 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the Smart TV comes with 300nits brightness and it shows 1.07 billion primary colours. It packs a quad-core Cortex A35 processor combined with 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory.

In terms of audio, the Smart TV is loaded with 10W speakers with DTS-HD support. The Smart TV runs Android-based MIUI for TV 3.0. In addition, it also comes with a built-in smart home center, a far-field voice system and supports voice search and voice ordering. In terms of connectivity, it supports two HDMI ports, one AV port, one ATV/ DTMB port, two USB ports, one S/PDIF port, and one Ethernet port.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will launch in India on January 6. The new smartphone will come with a super bright AMOLED display that will support 1200 nits brightness. In addition, the phone will come with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also revealed that the smartphone will have a centre-aligned punch-hole display with slim bezels. In addition, the phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart in India.