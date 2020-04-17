Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P launched in India for Rs 17,999

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 17, 2020 11:24 am

Latest News

Dubbed as Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, the multifunctional vacuum cleaner is available for purchase for Rs 17,999.

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its new robotic vacuum cleaner in India. Dubbed as Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, the multifunctional vacuum cleaner is available for purchase for Rs 17,999. 

 

The latest vacuum cleaner is available for crowdfunding on Mi website. The company is also offering no-cost EMI for as low as Rs 2,999 per month. However, the website reveals that the shipping will commence on September 15, 2020. 

 

The major highlight of the latest Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is LDS laser routing sensor that can scan 360-degree continuously with a range of up to 8 meters. This coupled with the SLAM mapping positing algorithm allows the robot to plan itself smartly and can get quickly get used to the house. 

 

The company claims that the vacuum cleaner comes with 10 other different sensors that make it smart and prevent it from falling downstairs, collide against walls/furniture, detect whether the dustbin is full, mop bracket is mounted or not and more. The vacuum cleaner comes with a 2-in-1 tank and a 550ml dust bag. The multifunctional vacuum cleaner comes with different modes including sweeping, mopping, and vacuum cleaning mode. 

 

The device comes with NIDEC brushless motor that provides maximum airflow of 0.67m3/ min and a maximum pressure of about 2100 Pa. It comes with an electronically controlled pump and it comes with 3 gears of water dispensing modes and water clogging prevention mechanism. The vacuum cleaner is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Cortex-A7 processor along with Mali 5400 GPU. 

 

One can control the vacuum cleaner using the Mi Home smart app. One can explore a plethora of options like remote control, real-time mapping, scheduled cleaning, spot cleaning and more. One can also set a virtual wall via Mi Home app to avoid cleaning restricted areas like carpets or washrooms. The device is loaded with a 3200mAh battery, which offers up to 130 minutes of running time. Furthermore, it can automatically go to its charging point and resume cleaning from the breakpoint, if it runs out of battery midway.

 

Xiaomi introduces Mi Home Security Camera Basic for Rs 1,999

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched for Rs 6,499

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 launched in India for Rs 9,999

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P launch Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P features Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P vacuum cleaner Xiaomi vacuum cleaner Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Do Air Conditioners spread the COVID-19?

How to clean the filter of AC?

Panasonic introduces a new range of Icon air conditioners in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies