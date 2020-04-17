Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P launched in India for Rs 17,999

Dubbed as Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, the multifunctional vacuum cleaner is available for purchase for Rs 17,999.

The latest vacuum cleaner is available for crowdfunding on Mi website. The company is also offering no-cost EMI for as low as Rs 2,999 per month. However, the website reveals that the shipping will commence on September 15, 2020.

The major highlight of the latest Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is LDS laser routing sensor that can scan 360-degree continuously with a range of up to 8 meters. This coupled with the SLAM mapping positing algorithm allows the robot to plan itself smartly and can get quickly get used to the house.

The company claims that the vacuum cleaner comes with 10 other different sensors that make it smart and prevent it from falling downstairs, collide against walls/furniture, detect whether the dustbin is full, mop bracket is mounted or not and more. The vacuum cleaner comes with a 2-in-1 tank and a 550ml dust bag. The multifunctional vacuum cleaner comes with different modes including sweeping, mopping, and vacuum cleaning mode.

The device comes with NIDEC brushless motor that provides maximum airflow of 0.67m3/ min and a maximum pressure of about 2100 Pa. It comes with an electronically controlled pump and it comes with 3 gears of water dispensing modes and water clogging prevention mechanism. The vacuum cleaner is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Cortex-A7 processor along with Mali 5400 GPU.

One can control the vacuum cleaner using the Mi Home smart app. One can explore a plethora of options like remote control, real-time mapping, scheduled cleaning, spot cleaning and more. One can also set a virtual wall via Mi Home app to avoid cleaning restricted areas like carpets or washrooms. The device is loaded with a 3200mAh battery, which offers up to 130 minutes of running time. Furthermore, it can automatically go to its charging point and resume cleaning from the breakpoint, if it runs out of battery midway.