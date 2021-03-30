Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank Boost Pro with 30000mAh battery launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2021 4:42 pm

Latest News

Mi Power Bank Boost Pro is now available for order through Crowdfunding with a goal of 5,000 units in 15 days.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has launched a 30000mAh Mi Power Bank Boost Pro in India. As a part of the crowdfunding campaign, the company is offering the Mi Power Bank 30000mAh at a discounted price of Rs 1,999.

 

Mi Power Bank Boost Pro is now available for order through Crowdfunding with a goal of 5,000 units in 15 days. Xiaomi will start shipping the product from May 15. It will be available in a single Black colour option.

Advertisement

 

As the name suggests, the newly launched Xiaomi Power Bank in India comes with a 30,000mAh capacity. Further, the new power bank has 18W fast charging support via its USB Type-C port. Using its 30W proprietary fast charger, the Mi Power Bank Boost Pro can be charged fully in 7.5 hours.

 

It comes with a total of four ports. There are two USB Type-A ports alongside one micro USB and one USB Type-C port to let you charge three devices simultaneously. The available USB Type-C port can also be used to charge the power bank itself with 24W fast charging.

 

It features 16-layer protection from over current, over-power, short circuit, intelligent temperature control and more. It also features Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 and therefore, it is compatible with almost all devices.

 

Lastly, the Mi Power Bank Boost Pro 30000mAh measures 154.5 x 72.3 x 38.9mm in dimensions and weighs 640g.

Xiaomi launches Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i along with Smart Band 6

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specifications, renders leaked

Mi TV Stick gets a price cut in India for a limited period

Xiaomi Mi 11 series confirmed to launch in India soon

Xiaomi 'Mega Launch' event scheduled for March 29: Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite expected to be launched

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max receive update with camera improvements

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Arrow launches new “A” Wireless In-Ear Neckband Headset Series

Skullcandy Launches Indy ANC true wireless earbud at Rs 10,999

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Nokia

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Nokia
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies