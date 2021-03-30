Xiaomi Mi Power Bank Boost Pro with 30000mAh battery launched in India

Mi Power Bank Boost Pro is now available for order through Crowdfunding with a goal of 5,000 units in 15 days.

Xiaomi has launched a 30000mAh Mi Power Bank Boost Pro in India. As a part of the crowdfunding campaign, the company is offering the Mi Power Bank 30000mAh at a discounted price of Rs 1,999.

As the name suggests, the newly launched Xiaomi Power Bank in India comes with a 30,000mAh capacity. Further, the new power bank has 18W fast charging support via its USB Type-C port. Using its 30W proprietary fast charger, the Mi Power Bank Boost Pro can be charged fully in 7.5 hours.

It comes with a total of four ports. There are two USB Type-A ports alongside one micro USB and one USB Type-C port to let you charge three devices simultaneously. The available USB Type-C port can also be used to charge the power bank itself with 24W fast charging.

It features 16-layer protection from over current, over-power, short circuit, intelligent temperature control and more. It also features Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 and therefore, it is compatible with almost all devices.

Lastly, the Mi Power Bank Boost Pro 30000mAh measures 154.5 x 72.3 x 38.9mm in dimensions and weighs 640g.