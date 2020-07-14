Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor launched in India for Rs 2,299

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 1:03 pm

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of a new product in India. The product is Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor priced at Rs 2,299. It is now up for crowdfunding on Xiaomi’s website with a goal of 4,000 units in the next 10 days. Shipping will commence from 10 August, 2020.

The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is an electric a tire pumping device which is portable to carry it easily. This is a compact and lightweight device that can be easily carried in your car or backpack.

The portable electric air compressor has a digital display to detect the tire pressure and when it detects that it has reached that level it stops automatically. It offers an inflation pressure range of 0.2-10.3bar/3-150 psi (pounds per square inch). It has built-in Shock-absorbing pad to dissolve the working vibration of the cylinder.

The Air compressor does not require an external power supply and it can be charged with a power bank. It has a micro USB charging port which is compatible with most smartphone cables.

The device has a built-in LED light for hassle-free operation even in dark area. It comes backed by a 2000mAh battery that takes about three hours to fully charge. It takes 3 minutes to fill one road bike tire, 6 minutes for one car tire, and 6 minutes for one motorbike tire.

The product is tested for excess pressure, pressure resistance, high/low temperature charging, air hose tensile strength, free fall, core durability. The noise is less than 80dB at a distance of 1m.

