Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 in works, could equip Dimensity 1200, Snapdragon 870 SoC

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 13, 2021 1:30 pm

Latest News

Per a new report, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is in works and could come equipped with a Dimensity 1200 chipset with another variant drawing power from the Snapdragon 870 chip
Advertisement

The tablet space has been dried up for a while now as we only have a few names that currently have a well-performing tablet in the market including Samsung, Apple and Huawei. Xiaomi has previously launched a few tablets in the past but stepped out of the game soon. 

 

It now seems like Xiaomi is looking to make a comeback in this segment and a new report from MyDrivers has emerged suggesting the brand is working on the Mi Pad 5 that will offer fast-charging support and a higher screen refresh rate. The tablet bears the codename K81C and is said to be available in two variants that will vary with their respective chipsets and display sizes. 

 

Mi Pad 5 Specifications (Rumoured)

 

Advertisement

The upcoming Mi Pad 5 is said to feature an 11-inch Quad HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stylus support. As mentioned above, it will come in two variants where the base variant should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and the upper variant should equip the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. 

 

Out of the two, the Qualcomm variant is said to get an 8,000mAh battery and the tablet should run on top of the MIUI skin similar to the one seen on the Mi MIX Fold. This means you should get access to multi-window support, a desktop interface with a start menu, and a taskbar from windows.

 

This is everything that has so far been leaked for the upcoming tablet and considering we have this much information, the launch may not be far. There's no official announcement from Xiaomi's end yet. 

Mi 11, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Pro could join Mi 11 Ultra launch in India on April 23, India Head teases

Mi 11 Ultra Amazon availability confirmed ahead of official launch on April 23

Redmi Note 10 now available on open sale in India

Redmi 20X key specs, colour variants, price leaked

Mi 11 Ultra price leaked ahead of launch on April 23, might be most expensive by Xiaomi

Mi 11 Ultra to launch on April 23 in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple to launch iPad Pro with Mini-LED screen later this month, says report

Acer Nitro 5 with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor launched in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies