Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro 15 2020 with 10th Intel Core processors announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 13, 2020 10:59 am

Xiaomi has announced the launch of a new laptop in China. Dubbed as Mi NoteBook Pro 15, the laptop comes with a price tag of 5999 Yuan (approx. Rs 65,000) for the Core i5 model with 8GB RAM + 512GB, while the Core i7 model with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage is priced at 6999 Yuan (approx. Rs 75,000). The laptop is available in grey colour option. 

 

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro 15 (2020) is loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 300 nits brightness, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The laptop is powered by up to 10th Intel Core i7-10510U processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU. 

 

The laptop is backed by 8GB/16GB of DDR4 2666MHz RAM and 512GB/1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptop comes with a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.5mm keystroke and 3nits backlight brightness. It is loaded with 2 x 2.5W speakers with Harman Audio and it also supports Dolby Audio Premium. 

 

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) is loaded with a 60W battery with 1C fast charge that the company claims can charge the laptop up to 50 per cent in 40 minutes. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home Edition. On the connectivity front, it supports one HDMI port, two USB 3.1 ports, two USB Type-C ports, 3.5mm audio jack, 3-in-1 card reader, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi. 

 

