Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 confirmed to run MIUI 12.5

Xiaomi is expected to launch its new flagship, Mi MIX 4 smartphone, later this month. Now ahead of its launch, the phone has been confirmed to run MIUI 12.5.

Wang Hua from Xiaomi’s PR department has made the new announcement. The phone was rumoured to come running MIUI 13, but the company’s claims have now been refuted.

Wang Hua said Mi MIX 4 would run the existing MIUI 12.5 custom user interface based on the Android operating system. This is in line with Digital Chat Station’s report that all future Xiaomi’s phones will ship with MIUI 12.5 out of the box, Mi Mix 4 included.

Further, he also revealed that developers are still working on polishing out the user experience of the new MIUI 13 software. Therefore, it will take some time before Xiaomi announces MIUI 13.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Leaks

Mi MIX was recently spotted TENAA certification, which revealed the RAM and storage options for the device. As per the listing, the phone will launch with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. In addition, both variants will have 256GB of internal storage.

The device will most likely support 5G, considering it’s one of the top-of-the-line devices from Xiaomi. Apart from that, you will get Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top. One of the most anticipated features of the Mi Mix 4 is believed to be the under-display camera.

The company is working on overcoming the limitations of the under-display camera tech, including reduced picture quality or a less pleasant display viewing experience. It is rumoured to sport a 2K+ screen resolution and come with a Snapdragon 888 under the hood. In addition, it may pack a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

There’s no official confirmation regarding the launch or specifications of the upcoming Mi Mix device. However, Xiaomi is also being expected to host an event in August. At the event, it is expected to announce the Mi Pad 5 series of tablets. The series could include Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Plus, and Mi Pad 5 Pro.