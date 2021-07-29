HomeNewsMi Mix 4 TENAA certification reveals RAM and storage options

Mi Mix 4 TENAA certification reveals RAM and storage options

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 has passed the TENAA certification which reveals a few key specifications of the device. It could come with 12GB of RAM.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Mi Mix 3

Highlights

  • Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi Mix 4 could come with an under-display camera
  • The device has passed TENAA certification
  • It should come with up to 12GB of RAM

Xiaomi’s Mix series of smartphones has always been the most adventurous one for the brand. Now, it seems like the next generation in the Mix series, the Mi Mix 4, could soon be arriving. The smartphone has passed TENAA certification which reveals the RAM and storage options for the device.

Mi Mix 4 TENAA

The Mi Mix 4 is expected to arrive later this year. And as it passes the TENAA certification, it is confirmed that the Mix 4 will launch with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Both variants will have 256GB of internal storage.

Mi Mix 4 TENAA

The device will most likely support 5G as well considering it’s one of the top-of-the-line devices from Xiaomi. Apart from that, you will get Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top. One of the most anticipated features of the Mi Mix 4 is believed to be the under-display camera.

The company is working on overcoming the limitations of the under-display camera tech, including reduced picture quality or a less pleasant display viewing experience. It is rumoured to sport a 2K+ screen resolution and come with a Snapdragon 888 under the hood. It may pack a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

There’s no official confirmation regarding the launch or specifications of the upcoming Mi Mix device. Xiaomi is also being expected to host an event in August. At the event, it is expected to announce the Mi Pad 5 series of tablets. The series could include Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Plus, and Mi Pad 5 Pro.

The tablet is rumoured to launch with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary lens. For videos, it will also include a front shooter. It is said to pack an 8,720mAh battery with a dual-cell configuration. The upcoming Mi Pad 5 is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stylus support. The tablet should run the Android 11 operating system with MIUI skin similar to the one seen on the Mi MIX Fold.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

ViaMySmartPrice
Previous articleMicromax Air Funk TWS earbuds launching on July 30
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.