Xiaomi Mi Kids Watch 4, Watch 4 Pro with GPS support announced

Xiaomi has introduced Mi Kids Watch 4 and Mi Kids Watch 4 Pro smartwatches in China.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its latest smartwatches for kids. The company has introduced Mi Watch 4 and Mi Watch 4 Pro smartwatches in China.

The Mi Kids Watch 4 comes with a price tag of 899 Yuan (approx. rs 9,650), while the Mi Kids Watch 4 Pro is priced at 1299 Yuan (approx. Rs 14,000). Both the smartwatches are available in Blue and Pink colour options.

Both the smartwatches are loaded with 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, 326ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Xiaomi Mi Kids Watch 4 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

Both the smartwatches come with dual cameras. The Mi Kids Watch 4 Pro is loaded with an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture. The Mi Kids Watch 4 is loaded with a 5-megapixel rear and front camera. Both of them are swim-proof with up to 20 metres and both of them come with speaker and microphone.

The smartwatches are loaded with 4G VoLTE support via eSIM along with WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5) and NFC. The Mi Watch 4 and Mi Watch 4 Pro are loaded with 920mAh battery, which is claimed to provide 5 days battery life. It also comes with activity and sleep tracking. The smartwatches are compatible with Android 4.2 or later and iOS 8 or later.