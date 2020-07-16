Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 goes official with 1.1-inch AMOLED color display, likely to launch soon in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 16, 2020 10:53 am

Latest News

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 450nits brightness and 2.5D scratch-resistant glass.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has announced the Mi Smart Band 5 for the global markets at Xiaomi’s Ecosystem Product launch event. The fitness tracker is the global version of the Mi Band 5 earlier announced in China.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 is priced at €39.99 (US$ 45 / Rs. 3,435 approx.) and it comes with straps in Orange, Navy Blue, Yellow, Black, Mint green and Teal colours.

The fitness tracker is also likely to launch in India soon as Mi Band 5 with the model number XMSH10HM was earlier certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Specifications


The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 450nits brightness and 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. It comes with 24-hour sleep monitoring with quick naps, REM deep sleep and light sleep tracking.  The band is water-resistant to ATM5  so that you can take it for swimming under 50 meters.

The fitness band comes with 11 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga and rowing machine. It comes loaded with Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor and PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) feature.

The Mi Band 5 comes with a 125mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life in typical mode, 20 days in long battery mode. The fitness band also tracks women’s health including menstrual cycle tracking, ovulation record and more. It comes with 100+ new animated watch faces. It measures 47.2 x 18.5 x 12.4mm.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to reportedly feature 1.2-inch display and global NFC support

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch on June 11

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with color display, magnetic charging dock announced

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch soon in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi TV Stick launched with Bluetooth voice remote, Google Assistant

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Samsung Sound Tower and Soundbars launched in India starting at Rs 10,990

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies