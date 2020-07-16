Xiaomi Mi Band 5 goes official with 1.1-inch AMOLED color display, likely to launch soon in India

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 450nits brightness and 2.5D scratch-resistant glass.

Xiaomi has announced the Mi Smart Band 5 for the global markets at Xiaomi’s Ecosystem Product launch event. The fitness tracker is the global version of the Mi Band 5 earlier announced in China.



Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 is priced at €39.99 (US$ 45 / Rs. 3,435 approx.) and it comes with straps in Orange, Navy Blue, Yellow, Black, Mint green and Teal colours.



The fitness tracker is also likely to launch in India soon as Mi Band 5 with the model number XMSH10HM was earlier certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Specifications



The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 450nits brightness and 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. It comes with 24-hour sleep monitoring with quick naps, REM deep sleep and light sleep tracking. The band is water-resistant to ATM5 so that you can take it for swimming under 50 meters.



The fitness band comes with 11 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga and rowing machine. It comes loaded with Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor and PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) feature.



The Mi Band 5 comes with a 125mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life in typical mode, 20 days in long battery mode. The fitness band also tracks women’s health including menstrual cycle tracking, ovulation record and more. It comes with 100+ new animated watch faces. It measures 47.2 x 18.5 x 12.4mm.