Xiaomi Mi AirDots 2 SE with dual microphones for noise reduction announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2020 3:18 pm

The earbuds come with a price tag of 169 Yuan (approx. Rs 1,800) and it will be available for purchase in China from May 19.
Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new true wireless earbuds (TWS) known as Mi AirDots 2 SE. The earbuds come with a price tag of 169 Yuan (approx. Rs 1,800) and it will be available for purchase in China from May 19. 

 

The latest Mi AirDots 2 SE comes loaded with a host of interesting features. It comes with 14.2mm drivers that the company claims deliver good sound experience. The earbuds support AAC codec and not LDHC Hi-Res audio codec, which is present in the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The earbuds come with touch controls for volume and to change tracks. 

 

It comes with dual microphones on each earbud that help in noise cancellation and noise reduction when you take the call via the earbuds. It is loaded with an infrared sensor that automatically detects when the earbuds are removed and it pauses the music or movie. 

 

The earbuds come with a semi-in-ear design that the brand claims can fit the ear canal, making it comfortable to wear. Each earbud weighs 4.7 grams, while the case weighs 48 grams. In terms of battery, the Mi AirDots 2 SE provides 5 hours of playback, while with the charging case, users can get up to 20 hours of battery life. The charging case supports USB Type-C port and it can be charged in 1.5 hours, claims the company. 

 

Recently, the company introduced Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India at an introductory price of Rs 3,999. The latest Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is loaded with a large 14.2mm dynamic driver that provides immersive high definition audio quality. The earphones support Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) that enhances audio quality. It also features up to 90 per cent environment noise reduction for uncompromised call clarity. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 come with two microphones on each earbud.

 

